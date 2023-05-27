"Montez should’ve beat the hell out of him"- Fans go wild after popular TV show host says he wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after popular TV show host Nick Cannon said he wants to "impregnate Bianca Belair" in front of Montez Ford.

The EST of WWE has been on a rapid ascent since making her main roster debut. She has held the RAW Women's Championship for over 400 days and is widely popular among fans. With her mainstream appeal increasing month by month, Belair has been featured on multiple shows outside the squared circle.

The Street Profits and Bianca Belair joined Nick Cannon on a recent episode of Wild 'n Out which is an American sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show. The show has been on air since 2005 and has featured top names like Snoop Dogg, The Usos and Naomi, and many more.

During the rap battle with Montez Ford, Nick stated that he wants to impregnate his wife. The TV host's comment did sit well with wrestling fans who noticed that the RAW Women's Champion was also clearly bothered.

Check out fans reacted to the clip circulating around:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 twitter.com/thatisjustmo/s… ✨Mo @ThatIsJustMo Nick Cannon is pure garbage Nick Cannon is pure garbage https://t.co/5I40M0e5ru Nick Cannon lucky af Montez Ford let him walk outta there after this. Bianca Belair was disgusted Nick Cannon lucky af Montez Ford let him walk outta there after this. Bianca Belair was disgusted 😭 twitter.com/thatisjustmo/s…

𝖂𝖞𝖆𝖙𝖙 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 ❤️‍🔥 @TheWyattFann I still cant believe Nick Cannon Said this to Bianca Belair I still cant believe Nick Cannon Said this to Bianca Belair https://t.co/OYp4B0P3Om

✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ @itsJustinRitch Jokes or not: Nick Cannon is a bold man for shooting his shot at Bianca Belair in front of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins…



Nick: do you know what Tez & Dawks do for a living?!? 🤦🏻‍♂️



Jokes or not: Nick Cannon is a bold man for shooting his shot at Bianca Belair in front of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins…Nick: do you know what Tez & Dawks do for a living?!? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7aRtapouHB

However, it seems like The Street Profits and Bianca took it all in stride as Angelo Dawkins later tweeted a message to Nick Cannon, thanking him for having them on the show.

Bianca Belair will be in action at WWE Night of Champions

Bianca Belair has been unstoppable in WWE over the last year and a half. She recently became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, surpassing Becky Lynch's record. However, her reign is in danger of ending as she takes on Asuka in a singles match at Night of Champions.

The duo also had a match at WrestleMania 39 where The RAW Women's Champion was able to retain her title. However, Asuka disrupted her recent celebration to set up a rematch.

The buildup to their match has been lackluster yet again, despite the Empress of Tomorrow turning heel. Vince Russo also iterated the same during a recent edition of Writing with Russo:

"I don't think they've done enough with Asuka to put the belt back on her. There's been no story; there's been no build; there's been nothing. I can't see Bianca (Belair) losing the belt in a non-story situation," said Vince Russo.

Despite being a member of the SmackDown roster, Bianca Belair has been holding and defending the RAW Women's Championship while Rhea Ripley holds the SmackDown Women's title while being on the red brand. While many expected the duo to exchange titles as has happened in the past, that was not the case.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes