Multi-time champion to confront CM Punk after 19 years? Looking at the possibility

CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE RAW in nearly 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar closed out the November 27 edition of the red brand with a promo. It is unknown if Punk will show up on SmackDown this Friday.

If he does, it is possible Punk could reunite with his former opponent after 19 years. The star in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One could show up on the blue brand this week after nearly two months to confront his former rival.

For those unaware, the multi-time champion has been out with a storyline injury since September 22, 2023. Styles was sent to the hospital by The Bloodline before he could sign his contract for a tag team match alongside John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

Punk and Styles have had many battles in the past. They collided in IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA), Ring of Honor, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, and IWA-Mid South. Their match at the ROH Second Anniversary Show saw Styles defeat Punk to become the first-ever Ring of Honor Pure Champion.

Do CM Punk and AJ Styles have real-life heat?

AJ Styles has gone on record about his real-life heat with CM Punk. In 2020, the Phenomenal One was asked about working with the Second City Saint if given the opportunity. Styles had a rather blunt response to the question.

"Nope," Styles said about a possible match between the two. "That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

The match could happen because both superstars are now in WWE. Styles also had issues with Paul Heyman, but he put business first. It is safe to say he will do the same and give fans a dream match with CM Punk in WWE.

