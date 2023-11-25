Multi-time champion to be forced to return following tension between popular WWE stars? Exploring the possibility 

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, the fans witnessed rising tension between two members of a popular faction. The team in question is The Brawling Brutes, and the members are Ridge Holland and Butch. What was unexpected was that the duo shared an awkward moment on the blue brand.

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, Holland and Butch faced the Pretty Deadly. While the contest was even and both teams had their moments, things took a shocking turn as Ridge Holland walked out on Butch.

Despite his solo efforts, Butch was unable to register a win. While the angle was shocking for fans to witness, it might lead to the return of a former WWE Champion.

The former champion in question is Sheamus. For the last few months, The Celtic Warrior has been out due to a shoulder injury. However, as per the latest reports, Sheamus has been cleared to compete and could make his return anytime soon. Hence, WWE could book an angle involving him on next week's SmackDown.

The former multi-time WWE Champion could act as the mediator between the two members of his faction. While The Brawling Brutes seem to be a failing faction for now, Sheamus' return as leader of the team could once again restore them, which is what many fans would want to see.

A former WWE Superstar revealed what he felt while wrestling Sheamus

Over the years, Sheamus has been one of WWE’s most trusted employees. While The Celtic Warrior has experienced the highest of highs, in recent times, he has also played the role of a superstar who is used to pushing upcoming talent. Recently, Sheamus was also used for a former superstar's last match in the Stamford-based promotion.

The superstar in question is Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. While he is currently in AEW, Copeland wrestled his last match against Sheamus before signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Some time ago, during an interview with Toronto Sun, Copeland revealed what he felt during his match against The Celtic Warrior.

Copeland said:

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be.' Him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it.”

When one looks back, the match between Adam Copeland and Sheamus was enjoyed by many. While it was a great tribute to the former, Sheamus' performance in the contest is proof of how valuable he is to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see the Irish wrestler make his return soon.

