Multi-time champion to make WWE comeback after 90+ days and confront Logan Paul? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Logan Paul has been enjoying his reign as the United States Champion. Recently, he retained his title against Kevin Owens. While the YouTuber-turned-wrestler did not win convincingly, he got the job done at the end of the day.

Currently, The Maverick and his title seem safe, given that no challenger has stepped up yet. However, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, a multi-time champion could make his WWE return after 90+ days and confront Logan Paul.

The multi-time champion in question is Rey Mysterio. Since Santos Escobar betrayed him on the November 10, 2023 edition of SmackDown, the Hall of Famer has been absent from WWE due to a knee injury. However, the luchador could now return and confront Logan.

While Mysterio might not necessarily fight, given his recovery isn't completed, he could side with someone like LA Knight, who is rumored to face Logan Paul for the United States Championship. Even though the angle is speculative, a temporary alliance between Knight and Mysterio would be delightful to watch.

LA Knight says he is ready to face Logan Paul for the United States Championship

At Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight faced Roman Reigns in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Later, Knight faced Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match for Roman's title at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, on both occasions, Knight was unsuccessful.

Hence, it seems as if The Megastar is ready to move on from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could be booked for WrestleMania 40, Knight discussed the idea of facing Logan Paul in an interview.

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me."

LA Knight has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. If he wins this match, he can face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, if he loses, it will be interesting to see a match between him and Paul.

