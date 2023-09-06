Multi-time champion to replace Cody Rhodes as candidate for brand switch? Major loophole could deflect WWE's mega plan 

Cody Rhodes has become the subject of speculation again despite being absent from the last couple of editions of RAW. This time around, it is due to rumors he could be switching to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso coming to RAW.

There could be a plethora of reasons for Cody Rhodes to consider the move - igniting another feud with Roman Reigns and being the face of SmackDown, among others. This comes after Jey claimed Cody Rhodes was the one to call him back to WWE to the red brand. However, Bron Breakker could take his spot on the blue brand.

Bron Breakker has risen to prominence on NXT with his impeccable performances and exceptional NXT Title run. Last year in March, Breakker made his RAW debut, where he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

WWE was reportedly interested in pushing him to the main roster again during the Drafts this year. On RAW, Adam Pearce informed Jey Uso that his replacement would be required for SmackDown. Taking Bron Breakker's prior association with the red brand into consideration, he could be moved to SmackDown instead of Cody Rhodes, who is being heavily rumored to move to the blue brand.

This would enable Breakker to gain more recognition than his former performance on the main roster and pave the way for another star to etch his legacy in the history books.

Expand Tweet

This week on NXT, Bron Breakker squared off with Von Wagner in a brutal clash. It ended with Breakker hitting Wagner with the steel steps, leaving him bloody as the cameras blacked out. When the show went off air, clips surfaced on social media showing Wagner being stretchered out of the arena.

Cody Rhodes has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare has been on a roll since his return at Royal Rumble this year. He won and proceeded to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, when Rhodes returned to the company after nearly six years, he made his final goal clear - to win the WWE Championship as a tribute to fulfill his late father Dusty Rhodes' legacy.

Despite losing to The Tribal Chief, it seems he still wants to 'finish the story.' With a Jey Uso-shaped void left on the blue brand, WWE might have the 38-year-old take his place to set up a long-term feud with the undisputed world champion till WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes recently feuded with Brock Lesnar over three premium live events. He got the win in two out of the three matches they had. Following their clash at SummerSlam, The Beast extended a handshake, showcasing respect for his opponent.

Which RAW star do you think should replace Jey Uso's spot on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena