Multi-time champion secretly pulling the strings in massive plot against Roman Reigns? Inspecting possible twist

Roman Reigns sought to make an example out of LA Knight on SmackDown this week, but the Megastar turned the tables on The Tribal Chief. Not only did the challenger embarrass the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during their contract signing, but he also took him out with the BFT to close out the show.

Eliminating the challenge of LA Knight is undoubtedly Roman Reigns’ first priority. The Tribal Chief told his cousin Jimmy Uso to take care of his Crown Jewel opponent, but Jimmy failed just like he did last time. Could it be that Jimmy might be secretly pulling the strings on Reigns amid a feud with LA Knight?

It is possible that the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion could be acting silly to throw his cousin off but working in secrecy with Jey Uso as part of a massive plot against the Head of the Table. After all, Roman Reigns is the only person other than John Cena, which The Usos have not managed to escape.

While the pair gave Reigns his first major defeat in three years at Night of Champions 2023, they still are pretty much under his shadow. Jey Uso quit SmackDown because he got tired of his cousin’s mind games in The Bloodline.

Jimmy, on the other hand, returned to the blue brand to repair his relationship with Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. The storyline has since seen Jimmy cost his twin Jey his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day, but all this could be for a much bigger cause.

What happened during Roman Reigns and LA Knight’s contract signing segment on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown tonight. The Tribal Chief’s entrance was interrupted by LA Knight. The Megastar walked past the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion without acknowledging him, much to the shock of Reigns and Paul Heyman.

In the ring, the contract signing was mediated by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Knight and Reigns went back and forth on the mic before the champion took a cheap shot at the challenger. Jimmy Uso showed up to help his cousin but got sent back first through the table.

It remains to be seen if that will be the fate of Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

