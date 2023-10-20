Multi-time champion to threaten LA Knight's spot against Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

LA Knight finally came face-to-face with Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown. The Megastar cut a promo before Jimmy Uso blindsided him. The show ended with The Tribal Chief taking out Knight with a spear.

The confrontation between LA Knight and Roman Reigns escalated at WWE SuperShow when the former Million Dollar Champion took out the entire Bloodline by himself. It seems there isn’t anyone who can stop the fastest-rising star of SmackDown history to challenge Reigns for the gold at Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles was initially believed to threaten Knight’s spot against Reigns in the lead-up to Crown Jewel, but the Phenomenal One is now being advertised for the blue brand post-Crown Jewel 2023. That means the Megastar won’t face any potential hurdle in his newfound battle against the Head of the Table.

For those unaware, Styles was supposed to tag with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. The multi-time champion, however, was put on the shelf by The Bloodline just a week before the Premium Live Event.

LA Knight filled in for Styles at the last minute by signing the contract for the tag team match. Knight and Cenaf beat The Bloodline in their tag team match at the October 7 show.

AJ Styles to be Roman Reigns’ next feud after LA Knight? Looking at the chances

Roman Reigns is expected to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his rumored match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Tribal Chief might start a feud with AJ Styles after the Phenomenal One returns to SmackDown.

Styles has unfinished business with Reigns and The Bloodline. He squared off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in singles action before Fastlane. With Roman likely to work a full-time schedule till Survivor Series, the pair can reignite their feud on the blue brand.

Fans can read more on the history between Styles and Reigns here.

