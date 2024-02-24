Multi-time WWE champion to crash The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber? Major SmackDown clue explored

The Grayson Waller Effect is set to go down at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Waller will host his talk show segment with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as his guests. These three men will be present at the Optus Stadium in front of thousands of fans.

It is possible that Jimmy Uso could crash the party with his younger brother, Solo Sikoa, to assault The Visionary and The American Nightmare. The multi-time WWE champion was in The Bloodline’s locker room when Roman Reigns demanded to see Waller.

Even though we did not get to see the full interaction between The Arrogant Aussie and The Tribal Chief, it is safe to assume that The Bloodline has a huge surprise in store for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday.

Waller was present at the Elimination Chamber: Perth press event the other day, where he got a huge pop from his native country crowd. The 33-year-old star ended the festivities with a Shoey toast to fellow Australian Rhea Ripley.

Surprise duo to show up during The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth? Looking at the possibility

Fans are anxiously waiting for what just might be the biggest and most important edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. The talk show segment will feature two of the most popular stars on the main roster, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

It is possible that the duo could be interrupted by The Rock and Roman Reigns to set up a massive tag team match at WrestleMania XL. While Triple H has stated that The Brahma Bull won’t be present in Perth, fans can anticipate the former WWE Champion to pull off a surprise appearance.

“You are not [going to see The Rock at Elimination Chamber]. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. The show will be spectacular, I believe when it’s done, nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. We have him for a lot of events, unfortunately this was not one of them.” [H/T Fightful]

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!