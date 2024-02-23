Multi-time WWE Champion to protest and walk away from Elimination Chamber match? Massive swerve explored

Elimination Chamber is just hours away from going down at the Optus Stadium. The Premium Live Event will feature some of the most popular stars on the roster, all vying for the opportunity to punch their ticket to WrestleMania XL.

That being said, a multi-time WWE Champion could take a completely different route to the Biggest Show of the Year. The person in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior might stage a last-minute protest before the high-stakes men’s chamber match just to take a dig at CM Punk.

WWE has heavily teased a feud between the two men. McIntyre has already claimed responsibility for Punk’s injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He might add insult to injury by walking out before the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match, much to the chagrin of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

It is worth mentioning that Drew McIntyre is among the favorites to win the high-stakes match-up tomorrow night. It remains to be seen if he will once again earn the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Popular star to return at Elimination Chamber in non-wrestling role? Looking at the possibility

Fans are cooking up all kinds of scenarios for potential surprise appearances at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Some believe The Rock may show up with The Bloodline even though Triple H has ruled out the TKO Executive’s appearance.

Another popular star that might show up unannounced tomorrow night is CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar was Seth Rollins’ original opponent for WrestleMania XL before he tore his triceps during the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

It is possible the Voice of the Voiceless could show up as an analyst for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. There are reports that WWE is interested in utilizing him in a non-wrestling role on his road to recovery.

Fans might have to wait for a couple of hours to know if Cult of Personality will blast through the arena speakers.

