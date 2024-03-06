Multi-time WWE Champion to return and challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential twist

Gunther’s opponent for WrestleMania 40 will be determined next week. Six of the very best on Monday Night RAW will square off in a Gauntlet Match. With that being said, could Triple H pull a major surprise and insert a multi-time WWE Champion into the Intercontinental Championship match in April?

It is possible John Cena could make his WWE comeback to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time World Champion teased another world title run.

“My next one [is my favorite.] I have often said that the time is coming for me to hang them up and I’m not lying when I say, but it’s not tomorrow. It’s probably soon but not tomorrow, so you never know," John Cena said. [H/T SEScoops]

Watch the full interview below:

Realistically, Cena would compete in a multi-man match to determine the fate of the Intercontinental Championship to protect himself from taking too many bumps. Additionally, it would add to building up more hype for Gunther’s upcoming title defense.

Which WWE Superstars are fighting to earn a shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 40?

Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura will collide next week on RAW in a Gauntlet Match. The winner will earn the right to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Out of these six men, only Chad Gable has defeated The Ring General in singles competition on the main roster. The count-out win came on the August 21, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Master Gable, however, was unable to defeat the Austrian star for the title during their September 4 outing.

It remains to be seen who out of these six men will come out as the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Who do you think will win the Gauntlet Match on RAW next week? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you think WWE should book a program between Gunther and John Cena? Yes No 0 votes