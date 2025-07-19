  • home icon
Mysterious attacker to take out Solo Sikoa's group one by one before WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:20 GMT
Solo Sikoa and The MFT could be in big trouble on WWE SmackDown
Solo Sikoa and The MFT could be in big trouble on WWE SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]

A new WWE stable is taking over Friday Night SmackDown—at least, sort of. The New Bloodline has evolved and is now known as The MFT. Solo Sikoa leads the faction, and he is joined by JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Solo Sikoa's evolved faction has been a dominant force. The group has taken out some of the most dangerous and talented performers in WWE. With that being said, there is a chance that the group could be taken out by an unlikely suspect in the two weeks leading up to SummerSlam: Tama Tonga.

Tama Tonga has been away from television since before WrestleMania due to an injury. There is no indication as to when he'll return, but some fans think he could be back soon. If he is, Tama might target the MTF's members one by one, and there's good reason for this.

Prior to Tama's injury, he was part of the New Bloodline alongside Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. While Fatu was losing his patience with both of his stablemates, it was Sikoa who was routinely causing trouble and instigating. Tama is well aware of this fact.

Especially now, having witnessed the split between the Samoan Werewolf and the former Tribal Chief, Tama could decide Solo was no good for him. As a result, his aim could be to take down the MTF. This includes targeting his own family members in Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga.

Tama Tonga could join Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso in WWE

Tama going after the MFT could be quite interesting. In fact, he could even be linked to the accident that happened at the beginning of WWE SmackDown. Vehicular assault isn't new to him, after all, as he did the same to Kevin Owens.

With that being said, more than his vendetta against Solo Sikoa, Tama could take out the MFT one by one due to a newly forged alliance. Tonga could be linked up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso.

Working with the Samoan Werewolf wouldn't be shocking. They were already united together in WWE anyway. Jimmy Uso and Tama Tonga have been on opposite sides since the latter's debut, but if they can get past their issues, the trio could be quite dangerous.

Who knows, Jimmy and Tama could work together to take out JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa. In doing so, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could go one-on-one without any worry of interference.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
