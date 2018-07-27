WWE Summerslam 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch.

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 780 // 27 Jul 2018, 15:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Summerslam 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch.

Summerslam

Summerslam, also known as the biggest party of the summer is the 8th PPV in WWE's calendar year and the second biggest event after Wrestlemania that the company has to offer. The show has always been dual branded meaning that Superstars from both RAW and Smackdown will be taking part in the action.

All major titles will be on the line, including the Universal Championship which will be defended by Brock Lesnar for the first time in three months., when he takes on Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler will put his Intercontinental Championship up against Seth Rollins.

Below you will find the current match card for Summerslam 2018 along with where to watch Summerslam 2018, and other details about SummerSlam live stream information and Summerslam full show:

Summerslam 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Barclays Center, New York City, New York, United States

Day and Date: Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7PM ET and Kickoff: 6PM ET

The current card for Summerslam 2018 includes:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles(c) vs Samoa Joe

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) vs Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) vs Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Carmella(c) vs Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler(c) vs Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens (Winner gets the MITB briefcase)

Where to watch Summerslam 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Summerslam 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Monday, 20th August 2018.

Start time: The WWE Summerslam 2018 begins at 3.30 am with the pre-show, and The main show will be telecasted live from 6:30 am IST onwards.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.