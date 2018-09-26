WWE Rumor Mill: Betting Odds indicate possible spoiler for the WWE Championship match

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Humor 364 // 26 Sep 2018, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Super Show Down

What's the story?

As per Bet Wrestling (via Cagesideseats.com), the current odds indicate that there will be no title changes at the upcoming Super Show Down event in Australia.

In case you didn't know...

WWE will be hosting one of it's biggest events from the Melbourne cricket grounds in Australia in an event where more than 60,000 fans are expected.

The highlight of the show will be a marquee match between WWE Legends - Triple H and The Undertaker, in what is being touted as their last match ever. The legends will be joined by Shawn Michaels and Kane in their corners respectively.

The heart of the matter

The show has been advertising just three Championship matches which include AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, The New Day facing off against The Bar for their SmackDown Tag Team Championships and Cedric Alexander putting his Cruiserweight Championship on the line against the hometown hero - Buddy Murphy.

On the RAW side, all male champions will be a part of the Shield(Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs Dogs of War match( Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre) so no Championship will be on the line.

What's next?

Going by the betting odds, it looks like Super Show Down will see the end of the AJ Styles and Samoa Joe feud if Styles were to pick up a win over the Samoan Submission machine.

It will be a bit surprising if WWE decides to hand Murphy a loss in his home country, but it could help in furthering the feud between Alexander and Murphy in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see a Championship change hands at Super Show Down? let us know in the comments which Championship you think should change hands.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.