Naomi to be helped by 17-time WWE champion on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility 

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi will clash against B-Fab in a singles match. This match comes after the former attacked B-Fab and Michin before Michin's match last week. While Naomi has what it takes to be victorious tonight, there is a chance she could still use someone's help.
A 17-time WWE champion could come into play and help Naomi beat B-Fab tonight. The champion in question is Charlotte Flair. After all, Naomi helped Flair knowingly or unknowingly last week.
On SmackDown last week, Michin was scheduled to face Flair. However, as mentioned above, before the match could begin, Naomi launched a vicious attack, which was only stopped when Jade Cargill saved the day for B-Fab and Michin. Nevertheless, Naomi did the necessary damage and helped Flair in a way.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Hence, The Nature Girl could interfere in the match between Naomi and B-Fab to return the favor. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it wouldn't be surprising to see something along these lines take place on the upcoming episode of the Nick Aldis-led brand.
Naomi sent chilling messages to B-Fab ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown
If one examines Naomi's career in recent times, it would be fair to say that she is on a warpath. Despite being alone, she has managed to forge rivalries against superstars like Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab. As mentioned above, she is now scheduled to face B-Fab on the blue brand tonight.
Ahead of this match-up, Naomi sent some chilling messages to her opponent. The latter uploaded a promo on X (fka Twitter) in which she targeted Naomi. This led to the ex-TNA star quote-tweeting the post and mentioning that B-Fab would wish WWE never rehired her tonight.
She wrote:
"Another one I inspired taking up for Jade. Friday you’re going to wish they never rehired you hahahhahahahhaha ⚠️ #pwc dumb rookie."
This was not the only message Naomi sent to B-Fab. When popular wrestling page Wrestle Features shared B-Fab's promo and praised her growth in all elements of professional wrestling, her opponent for tonight claimed this growth would come to an end on Friday.
Naomi wrote:
"Her growth has been amazing unfortunately it ends Friday ⚠️😌"
It will be interesting to see how Naomi deals with B-Fab on SmackDown. Because while she might be the more experienced superstar, she will also need to watch her back for attacks from Jade Cargill and Michin.