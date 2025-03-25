Naomi to injure 6-time WWE champion before WrestleMania 41 the same way as Jade Cargill? Exploring the potential

In the last few weeks, WWE Superstar Naomi has developed the reputation of an assassin. At Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade Cargill returned to the Stamford-based promotion and revealed Naomi was her attacker.

While the feud between The Storm and The Glow has yet to be settled, there is a chance that the 37-year-old may attack six-time champion Rhea Ripley on next week's WWE RAW, similar to how she attacked Cargill. The Eradicator is a two-time Women's World Champion, a one-time WWE Women's Champion, a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion.

Next week, Ripley is scheduled to face reigning champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. However, in a stunning twist, Naomi could attack The Nightmare before the match, leading to the Aussie being injured ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The reason why the real-life Bloodline member may attack Rhea Ripley is to get on the good side of Bianca Belair. Since Mami will arguably be a tougher test than IYO SKY for The EST, Naomi can get on the good side of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner by attacking and taking out the former Judgment Day member.

This potential angle could also lead to Belair aligning with Jimmy Uso's wife and turning heel. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, something like this can happen because Bianca has recently shown heel tendencies.

Naomi and Jade Cargill traded verbal blows on social media after last week's WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill faced Liv Morgan in a singles match. While The Storm was dominant during the match, a distraction from Naomi allowed Morgan to capitalize and pin Cargill for the first time in her WWE career.

After this, The Glow also launched a vicious attack on the former AEW star. Cargill, 32, could not respond to this attack. While she is expected to address it next week, The Storm recently shared a post on Instagram, and Naomi commented on it.

"I hope I see you crossing the street while I’m at a red light in a hummer!" she wrote.

Jade responded to Naomi and wrote:

"same bi*ch. Same!"

You can check the interaction between Cargill and Naomi below:

Expand Tweet

With every passing week, the rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill continues to intensify. It will be interesting to see how WWE continues to build the feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

It will also be worth watching if Bianca Belair plays a part in their rivalry, as she is currently busy in her Women's World Championship feud on RAW. The one good thing in this entire fiasco is that if Cargill beats Naomi at an event like WrestleMania, it will raise her stock, potentially elevating her to the main-event scene.

