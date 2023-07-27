New faction to debut and cost Brock Lesnar a win at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Massive swerve explored

Brock Lesnar will square off against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in what will likely be the final chapter of their heated rivalry. The bout may not end well for The Beast Incarnate as he could succumb to a loss due to interference from a new Bobby Lashley-led faction.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based promotion recently teased the formation of a new faction involving Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

While it will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the potential group in the coming days, it won't be surprising if they make an impactful debut as a trio at SummerSlam. If true, the stable could target The All Mighty's old rival, Brock Lesnar, at the August 5 show.

As you may know, Lashley and Lesnar were part of a high-profile feud earlier this year. Their last encounter at Elimination Chamber 2023 ended on a controversial note.

Given that, it would be fair to say that the duo has some unfinished business. Hence, Lashely targeting The Beast at SummerSlam would make total sense. The creative team could have The All Mighty and The Street Profits make their presence felt during Brock Lesnar's match to cost him a win.

This potential angle would not hurt Lesnar's credibility by acting as an apt explanation for his loss against The American Nightmare. Moreover, this would lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud between The Beast and Lashley.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III is going to be epic

The third encounter between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer promises to be an epic affair. Judging by the previous two showdowns between the duo, the rivals are expected to engage in a high-octane, physical bout on August 5.

While it could be anybody's game in Detroit, Jim Cornette wants The American Nightmare to secure a dominant win over The Beast Incarnate.

On an episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran said:

"How are they gonna get by with or get away with, or is there any way to that, Cody beating Brock pretty decisively? I don't know that Brock should ever tap out in a WWE ring, but he should beat him 1-2-3 at this point. I'm not saying there can't be shenanigans in the finish, but it can't be like somebody hits Brock with a truck, and he's laying there, and Cody steals it. It has to be Cody doing something pretty dominant 1-2-3."

Will Rhodes prevail over Lesnar to end their rivalry on a high note? Only time will tell.

