New faction to debut and defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their title on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution? Potential explored 

WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution could see a title change as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to a new faction.

The group in question is none other than the trio of Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. For fans unaware, WWE is reportedly planning to align AOP with Kross on SmackDown following the former RAW Tag Team Champions' return in the coming days.

On another note, there have been murmurs that WWE could split the Tag Team Titles. While that has not happened yet, things may change on the very first SmackDown of 2024.

The creative team could have AOP return and join forces with Karrion Kross before booking them in an impromptu match against The Judgment Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Title. This potential angle could lead to the former NXT Tag Team Champions dethroning Damian Priest and Finn Balor, courtesy of Kross making his presence felt during the clash.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross' second stint with WWE

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Karrion Kross' recent run on the main roster.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former commentator explained what has gone wrong for The Herald of Doomsday in his second stint with WWE.

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?" he said.

While the WWE SmackDown star has failed to find his footing following his return to WWE, Kross will be desperately looking to turn things around. Will that happen in the new year? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Do you think Karrion Kross deserves a huge push on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.