While It may seem like yesterday, it's actually been over one full year since the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made their presence felt as a faction at WWE's SummerSlam event. Nowadays, Damage CTRL is still alive and well, barring Dakota Kai's sidelining injury.

Although WWE has been hinting at a split, the dynamic duo comprised of Bayley and Iyo Sky remains tightly knit like two siblings. Sure, they bicker, but name one healthy, loving family that doesn't do that from time to time.

Alas, as with anything stable-related in wrestling, tag teams are rarely meant to last forever. Anyway, grab some popcorn, toast a beverage, and don't forget the Sour Patch Kids on this occasion.

Here are three possible directions for Bayley while Iyo Sky is WWE Women's Champion.

#3. Subtle swerve: Bayley doesn't turn on Iyo Sky when expected, and they become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions instead

The Golden Role Models

If you have your doubts, just recollect the glory days of The Golden Role Models for a memory jogger.

Bayley and Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) ran roughshod over the women's division for the majority of WWE's pandemic era. Moreover, their stint was well-received by many and loathed by few.

The duo won every title to be had at the time on the main roster before splitting up, but more importantly, WWE didn't book their inevitable end too quickly.

It sort of already seems as though history is repeating itself in regard to Damage CTRL, as the break-up has been teased in subtle ways for a lengthy period of time. Could WWE possibly use the same formula for Iyo and Bayley that they did with The Golden Role Models?

#2. Least likely scenario: Iyo Sky turns on Bayley and no one sees it coming

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (Damage CTRL)

Hopefully, you aren't tired of taking that nostalgic trip down memory lane, because we're about to go back to a time when Shane McMahon was an authority figure while The Miz was seemingly playing the role of a kiss-up. Simply put, the guy was perceived as a bootlicker for Shane with the sole purpose of brown-nosing his way into some authority of his own.

While it certainly may have started out that way, McMahon ended up being the one to turn heel, and Miz turned out to be genuine. Bayley's admiration for Sky comes off as phony, just as Miz's suck-up act for Shane did. But hey, if The Miz can come out of a story like that as the good guy, who's to say Bayley can't?

#1. Shot in the dark: Cora Jade joins Damage CTRL and Iyo Sky eventually splits

The Resident Mean Girl, Cora Jade

While it's a complete shot into the abyss, the pairing of Bayley and Cora Jade makes a lot of sense. And for the sake of every entry including a blast from the past, let's discuss Jade's NXT heel turn for a reference.

Once upon a time, NXT's Resident Mean Girl and Roxanne Perez made for an exceptionally cohesive unit. Things took a drastic left turn when Rox was given the opportunity to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title.

Jade didn't like the fact that Perez was given all the spotlight in such a short time frame. Add the fact that she felt responsible for bringing Perez to the brand in the first place, and you get the salty, bitter, spiteful persona she's recently portrayed on NXT.

All the ways Cora felt about Roxanne could potentially mirror the way Bayley feels about Iyo Sky. And who better than Cora to play the devil's advocate in Bayley's ear?

