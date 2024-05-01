New SmackDown star must start a power struggle with General Manager Nick Aldis

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made some interesting changes to his roster during the 2024 Draft. He recruited Nia Jax, Andrade, The O.C., Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and DIY, among others.

Chelsea Green and her tag partner, Piper Niven, headed to the blue brand after a lengthy spell on Monday Nights. WWE's Hot Mess was a nuisance for RAW GM Adam Pearce as she constantly voiced her grievances about his treatment.

Adam Pearce has been rid of the whiny 33-year-old, but she's Nick Aldis's problem now. This should result in hilarious TV, as she's been a must-watch with her 'Karen' gimmick since returning to the company.

Nick Aldis has displayed impressive leadership qualities as SmackDown's General Manager. He dealt with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, A-Town Down Under, and Damage CTRL.

However, Chelsea Green is a different animal and could be one who puts him out of his job. Her move to Friday nights should lead to the pair tussling for the brand's General Manager role.

Nick Aldis needs to be tested to prove his worth as SmackDown GM

WWE's chief content officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, appointed Nick Aldis as SmackDown's GM in October 2023. The Brit arrived on the blue brand after spending most of his in-ring career in TNA and NWA.

The Big O's authority hasn't been challenged despite clashes with megastars such as Roman Reigns. He's steered the blue brand forward with flying colors, but Chelsea Green could test his character.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have already hinted that they want to cause trouble. The duo ran into their past and present GMs backstage during the Draft, and Green mocked Adam Pearce amid their move.

"Pea head Pearce could never deal with us anyway. He had no idea how to handle real women! Oh, speak of the nitwits... I bet he (Pearce) had to pay you (Aldis) so much money to have us on SmackDown. And now you're off our chest."

Piper Niven fired Nick Aldis a warning of the pair's plans

"I look forward to making every minute of your life a living nightmare."

Nick Aldis managed to get a few digs in after the duo had walked off before telling Pearce 'he owed him.' Those might be famous last words for the Brit.

Chelsea Green would excel as a General Manager

WWE has had some incredible General Managers, including Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. The duo are respectable but perhaps not as iconic as several heel authority figures of years ago. Names such as Vickie Guerrero, William Regal, and Stephanie McMahon come to mind.

Chelsea Green has become one of WWE's most popular villains since returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Her hysterically quick temper and argumentative attitude have been a hit with fans.

The Hot Mess hasn't had much success in the ring, although she's a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She usually ends up on the losing side of results, but this doesn't matter to her.

"Sometimes I think that we’re all so caught up in winning and I’m just not. I’ve been doing this 10 years. It’s not about winning. What’s it about? It’s about making people feel a certain way. And when I became The Hot Mess in Impact that’s when I realised, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. People don’t care that I was cool and winning."[H/T 411MANIA].

Triple H must ensure Chelsea Green is a constant on-screen character following her move to SmackDown. A power struggle with Nick Aldis could be one of the most entertaining stories of the year.

Piper Niven could embark on a highly successful singles career

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are close friends in and outside of WWE, and they met when they were working for Stardom in 2015/16. They have been inseparable since teaming up after Green's former partner, Sonya Deville, suffered a torn ACL.

They have a Women's Tag Team Championship reign under their belts, but the Draft move should lead to an eventual split. The Canadian's excessive bickering and complaining could be too much for the Scot to handle.

Chelsea Green has constantly painted herself as the star of the tag team and did so when reacting to their switch to SmackDown. She hilariously wrote on X/Twitter:

"SmackDown should be ECSTATIC to have a star like me… I mean US… on their brand!"

Piper Niven could be a real force if given a proper push, and this could come away from Chelsea Green. That said, they could work in cohesion if the latter steals Nick Aldis' job on SmackDown.