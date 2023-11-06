New Tribal Chief on the horizon? Why Roman Reigns' absence may start his downfall

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in 2023. However, a new Tribal Chief could be in the making if the champion continues to be absent on weekly television.

Roman Reigns had a lengthy absence after performing at SummerSlam 2023, causing him to miss out on the Payback and Fastlane premium live events. He returned for the buildup to the recently concluded Crown Jewel event. However, recent reports suggest that Reigns will be absent from TV once again after the Saudi Arabia show. With this in mind, his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, could begin to form the thought that he is the most dominant star in the company.

Solo has been proving himself to be one of the most vicious stars in the company today. At Crown Jewel, he solidified this role by decimating John Cena in a singles match. Due to this significant accomplishment, The Enforcer of The Bloodline could start moving up the ladder, challenging more well-known names and eventually staking a claim for a title opportunity.

If the former NXT North American Champion ends up going on a winning streak, an heir of invincibility may arise within him. With his newfound confidence, tensions could arise between him and the Tribal Chief when the latter returns.

Due to Roman's absence and a strong rise in Solo's performances, his spot as the Tribal Chief could be called into question. Still, it would be a long way for Sikoa to qualify for the role entirely. If anything, Reigns' absence would only build tension for a future feud between the two, but it seems that it is a little ways away.

Is Solo Sikoa interested in challenging Roman Reigns?

Roman and Solo were both successful at Crown Jewel 2023.

Many superstars dream of becoming a Royal Rumble winner at some point, not only to be part of the event's history, but also to have the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. However, with regard to The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa doesn't see this as a viable option for him.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022, Solo revealed that he would willingly eliminate himself in the Royal Rumble, so he wouldn't have to face Roman Reigns. The younger star stated that his current role is to protect his cousin and challenge anybody who wants to face the champion.

With this in mind, Sikoa is seemingly, as of now, not interested in challenging the Tribal Chief for his spot.

Will Solo Sikoa be present at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

While Roman Reigns' status at Survivor Series remains uncertain, Solo Sikoa could be one of the names scheduled for the event. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, Solo could be a part of the WarGames match, teaming with Jimmy Uso, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and LA Knight.

It remains to be seen when and where fans will see Roman Reigns next, and who he will share the ring with when that happens.

