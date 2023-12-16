10-time champion could make long-awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble, legend says: "It's going to be a great holy sh** moment!" (Exclusive)

The WWE Royal Rumble is a fan-favorite PLE, primarily due to the surprise return factor, and Bill Apter feels that Sasha Banks could make her comeback at the show.

Now going by the name Mercedes Mone, Sasha Banks' rumored WWE return has picked up steam following the latest backstage updates. The 10-time champion exited the WWE under controversial circumstances and has since competed in Japan until she suffered an injury in May.

With Royal Rumble up next on the list of events, speculation hints towards Banks potentially re-signing with WWE and being a surprise entrant in the women's match.

The possibility was discussed on the latest Smack Talk episode, where Bill Apter predicted Sasha Banks would show up at the Rumble. The iconic wrestling journalist also believed that seeing the former women's champion back would be a legitimate "holy sh**" moment for the fans.

"I think it's going to be the Rumble (Sasha Banks' return), it's going to be a great holy sh** moment!" said Bill Apter.

A potential storyline idea for the reintroduction of Sasha Banks to the WWE Universe was also brought up on Smack Talk. Damage CTRL could turn on Bayley during the Royal Rumble match, leading to Sasha Banks returning to help her long-time friend.

Bill Apter and his Smack Talk co-hosts liked the pitch while also speaking about how it could impact WrestleMania.

What happened with the rumored AEW signing of former WWE star Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks?

When the 31-year-old star was shown in the crowd at AEW All In 2023, the expectation was that Mercedes would eventually join the company after she heals up.

Tony Khan also mentioned in subsequent interviews that he was open to doing business with Mone, who he considered one of the best female talents in the world.

Earlier reports stated that there might have been "working plans" for Mercedes Mone to sign with All Elite Wrestling. However, the most recent update might not go down well with AEW fans.

Sean Ross Sapp recently revealed that there are "no longer working plans" between AEW and Mone. The timing of the rumor is interesting as Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and Triple H and co. are riding on a lot of momentum.

