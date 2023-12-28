10-time WWE Champion to shock the wrestling universe by turning heel in a massive twist in 2024, believes fans 

It's that time of the year when fans make bold predictions about what they want their favorite WWE Superstars to do in the coming year. A section of the promotion's fanbase is rooting for one of the most popular babyfaces, Cody Rhodes, to turn to the dark side and explore his evil side.

It's no secret that The American Nightmare is one of WWE's biggest draws. Not only is he a beloved name, but Cody has achieved the herculean task of connecting with the younger demographic in a way only John Cena did in the past. As such, the talks of him turning heel have rarely come up. However, a few fans believe Cody Rhodes shedding his babyface image could make for a fun twist.

WWE's official X account recently put out a tweet asking users to share their bold predictions for 2024. While fans came up with various possibilities, one that was most intriguing was about Cody letting go of his good-guy image.

A few users also predicted that if Cody failed to win a World Title again, possibly at WrestleMania 40, it could be the perfect catalyst for him to turn heel.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy picks Cody Rhodes as the babyface of the Year

A few days back, on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy shared his picks for the best babyface of 2023.

While Hardy did give an honorable mention to his colleague and AEW World Champion MJF, the former WWE star believes Cody Rhodes was deserving of the honor. He added that even though Cody fell short of winning at WrestleMania 39, he still had a great year at the top.

"MJF, once again, honorable shoutout, but I think at the end of the day I'm still gonna go with Cody as being the best babyface in wrestling even though he didn't, unfortunately, win the title at WrestleMania. He had an amazing year as a top babyface in WWE," said Matt Hardy.

With rumors of him extending his deal with the Stamford-based promotion, it's safe to say Cody is sure to have a memorable next few years, regardless of whether he remains a babyface or turns heel.

Do you think it would be a wise decision to have Cody Rhodes turn heel in 2024? Do you see The American Nightmare capturing a World Title at WrestleMania 40? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.