10-time WWE World Champion to finally make his much-awaited return to dethrone Gunther, according to fans

Gunther is at the top of the mountain in WWE, having been the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based company's illustrious history. However, the fans believe his reign could finally come to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

One of the best moments of 2023 went down during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, where Gunther and Lesnar came face-to-face. The interaction led to the crowd erupting, an indication of how much fans were craving to see a match between them. Since then, there have been lots of chatter about The Ring General having a dream showdown with The Beast Incarnate.

With WrestleMania 40 just a few months away, it is safe to say a match between Lesnar and Gunther could bring the house down if it materializes. A few days back, a Twitter account put up a post asking fans to share their predictions for who could dethrone the Imperium leader for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Beast Incarnate turned out to be the choice for many users in the comments section. Some fans even pointed out that Lesnar had never won the Intercontinental Championship yet, and capturing it could result in a memorable moment.

Gunther is open to a match against Brock Lesnar

A few months back, during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther opened up about his desire to get inside the squared circle with Brock Lesnar. The Ring General also confessed how he has always admired Lesnar, not just for his exploits inside the ring but also because he handles things outside it.

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course," Gunther said.

The Imperium leader has run amock almost the entire WWE roster at this point, and there are few opponents left for him that are as compelling as Brock Lesnar. It now remains if fans get to see the behemoths battle it out anytime soon.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is the ideal pick to end Gunther's historic run with the Intercontinental Title? Sound off in the comments section below!