"1000% better than facing Solo Sikoa," "Generational encounter" - WWE Universe wants major star to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and several stars are currently injured or unavailable for the event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, fans want a major star to go one-on-one against Randy Orton at this year's event instead of Solo Sikoa.

Last year, Randy Orton returned to the promotion after nearly two years at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and aided Team Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day. After the event, he signed a deal with the help of Nick Aldis and moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens was traded to the blue brand after Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW. With the lack of stars on either brand due to injuries or controversies, fans want Kevin Owens to feud with The Viper and face him at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in Philadelphia.

Check out some reactions below:

The two stars have had matches in the past on the main roster. However, it has been years since both stars have crossed paths and fans do not want The Viper to face Solo Siko at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Kevin Owens wants to face two WWE Veterans in his current run on Friday Night SmackDown

Last year, Kevin Owens spent months feuding with The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, he reunited with Sami Zayn and captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

After losing the titles to Monday Night RAW's The Judgment Day, The Prizefighter was moved back to WWE SmackDown via trade. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, the former Universal Champion revealed that he wants to face Rey Mysterio and Sheamus in his current run on the brand.

"I'm sure we will. I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch."

Kevin Owens has been with WWE for almost a decade and he's yet to face several notable names in the promotion. It will be interesting to see what The Prizefighter and The Viper will do on the blue brand heading into WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Do you want to see Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

