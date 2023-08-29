12-Time champions suffer defeat in a chaotic finish on WWE RAW

The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day in an action-filled tag team match during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions made their much-anticipated return a few weeks back when they accepted The Viking Raiders' open challenge. During last week's episode of WWE RAW, The New Day faced the team of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre. The Raiders made their presence felt after interfering in the bout and costing McIntyre and Riddle the bout.

Expand Tweet

Before the match started on the latest episode of RAW, McIntyre and Riddle made their way ringside to spectate the match. The bout witnessed hard-hitting action from both teams. During the closing stages of the match, the action spilled outside the ring.

Ivar caught Kingston and launched him towards McIntyre and Riddle as the Viking Raiders were the last men standing. McIntyre, who was furious, threw a chair at Erik but instead took out Woods. The Raiders were able to take advantage as they hit Kingston with the Ragnarok to secure an important win over The New Day.

It was later announced that the Viker Raiders will be facing the newly formed team of McIntyre and Riddle next week. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves between these three teams.

Which of these three teams has impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE