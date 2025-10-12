15-time WWE champion's in-ring career is over

A former WWE champion's in-ring career has concluded. The star also had an impactful run outside the Stamford-based promotion in TNA Wrestling.
The star in question is Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke). She arguably had a stellar mid-card run in World Wrestling Entertainment, winning the 24/7 Title 15 times. In September 2023, the 36-year-old star was released from her WWE contract.
Following her release, Ash joined TNA, and she even captured the Knockouts World Title. At Victory Road 2025, she vacated her gold and bid an emotional farewell, revealing her in-ring career was cut short due to an injury. Recently, speaking at a virtual signing for RDP Promotions, she once again confirmed that her career inside the squared circle was over. She also showed off retirement shirt.
Moreover, Ash By Elegance revealed that the doors were always open for her in TNA. She was allowed to work in a backstage role, but not as an in-ring performer. Here's what she said:
“Guys, thank you so much. It was an honor, a pleasure. Thanks for always tuning in, and supporting me. I might not be in the ring, but, I’ll still be busy. TNA has opened their doors for me and allowed me to do things backstage. Just not in the ring. Never say never so, maybe one day again.” (H/T: Fightful)
WWE legend feels Ash by Elegance was in her prime
Speaking on Busted Open, ECW icon Tommy Dreamer reacted to Ash's retirement due to an undisclosed injury. Dreamer felt that Ash was only hitting her prime before being forced to hang up her wrestling boots.
“It sucks for her, because it was like she just hit the high of highs with her career and it was off to the races. I mean, it was going to be the winner of her match faced Indi [Hartwell] to defend the title at [Bound for Glory] and everything has to change. ‘Card subject to change’ is a real thing," he said.
Fans are eager to see what's next for the former WWE star after her retirement, and whether she returns to the pro wrestling world in a backstage capacity anytime soon.
