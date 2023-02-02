"15 years in the making" - WWE Universe erupts at the prospect of Cody Rhodes facing former rival after nearly a decade

Cody Rhodes is currently at the top of the mountain in WWE, with opponents lining up to face the recently returned star. Fans also expressed their desire to see The American Nightmare revisit his feud with Randy Orton once the latter is ready to return to action.
The storyline between Orton and Rhodes goes back over a decade when the latter was a part of The Viper's stable, Legacy. The duo soon drifted apart and embarked on a heated feud. They also faced off in a series of matches in 2013, with Rhodes' career on the line in their last singles match. While the 2023 Royal Rumble winner lost the match, he returned after a month alongside his brother Dustin Rhodes.
With Cody Rhodes now a bigger attraction than ever, many expressed a desire to see him square off with his mentor once again. A few fans also suggested that The American Nightmare could be the ideal person for Orton's retirement match.
Cody Rhodes discussed his exit from WWE
While Cody Rhodes is currently one of the most beloved WWE Superstars, things weren't great for him during his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion.
The American Nightmare left the global juggernaut in 2016 after frustrations with the company's creative department. During a recent interview, he opened up about his exit:
"Stardust is the reason I left. So it really the story was I was with WWE since I was 19 and was kind of a very much a legacy hire. They knew he was Dusty’s son and that opened the door for me. And then the tricky thing being second or third generation once the doors open once you got that special treatment here, now your expectations are through the roof. I wasn’t ready for those expectations, slow learner all that." (H/T Inside The Ropes)
Cody Rhodes returned to his old hunting ground last year after proving himself all over the world. He has been treated like a megastar since his arrival and has not been pinned yet. He will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
