"15 years in the making" - WWE Universe erupts at the prospect of Cody Rhodes facing former rival after nearly a decade

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 02, 2023 08:31 PM IST
Cody Rhodes returned from injury at WWE Royal Rumble!
Cody Rhodes is currently at the top of the mountain in WWE, with opponents lining up to face the recently returned star. Fans also expressed their desire to see The American Nightmare revisit his feud with Randy Orton once the latter is ready to return to action.

The storyline between Orton and Rhodes goes back over a decade when the latter was a part of The Viper's stable, Legacy. The duo soon drifted apart and embarked on a heated feud. They also faced off in a series of matches in 2013, with Rhodes' career on the line in their last singles match. While the 2023 Royal Rumble winner lost the match, he returned after a month alongside his brother Dustin Rhodes.

With Cody Rhodes now a bigger attraction than ever, many expressed a desire to see him square off with his mentor once again. A few fans also suggested that The American Nightmare could be the ideal person for Orton's retirement match.

Check out a few of the many fans' reactions below:

Ready for this feud. https://t.co/5sVYAdHeAj
@WrestleFeatures I was just rewatching some moments from Cody’s debut to around 2009 to refresh my memory and it’s really cool seeing how far he’s come since 2007. I remember his first year better than I thought, it would tie in well with a potential feud between these two. https://t.co/9vR80x8Z5x
@WrestleFeatures Feels like this feud needs Ted DiBiase Jr to be involved in someway. Legacy was amazing (however 8 year old me HATED them for beating up Triple H 😂)
@WrestleFeatures I can't wait for his return. Imagine the pop he will get https://t.co/rTOvEWrfBb
@WrestleFeatures It's going to be epic once and if this happens.
@WrestleFeatures That’s assuming he doesn’t retire. Would love a spot post Cody’s maina match where Randy comes out and shows him some love
@WrestleFeatures As much as Cody talks about Randy it does kinda need to happen at some point in time
@WrestleFeatures Hear me out:SummerSlam:Cena vs EdgeRandy vs CodyRoman vs Jey
@WrestleFeatures Ooooh heel Orton will make this feud a masterpiece but I think we shall cross the bridge when we get there, for now let's just pray Orton fully recovers.
@WrestleFeatures Could be Randy’s last. How could would that be ?
@WrestleFeatures low key should be Randy’s last run. save it for then.
@WrestleFeatures The storytelling here will be epic 🤩
@WrestleFeatures Summerslam, i want bald randy, disrespecting Cody, punt kick
@WrestleFeatures Probably will be the first feud when he gets the title. Rhodes wins title turns around RKO or punt kick. The teacher believing the student owes him everything. Play Randy rkoing Dusty. One last title hurrah before he retires. He won't win obvs but storyline can be done well.
@WrestleFeatures Randy Orton Wrestlemania return? 😩🙏
@WrestleFeatures Randy returns on raw after mania and RKOs newly crowned undeniable Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes discussed his exit from WWE

While Cody Rhodes is currently one of the most beloved WWE Superstars, things weren't great for him during his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

The American Nightmare left the global juggernaut in 2016 after frustrations with the company's creative department. During a recent interview, he opened up about his exit:

"Stardust is the reason I left. So it really the story was I was with WWE since I was 19 and was kind of a very much a legacy hire. They knew he was Dusty’s son and that opened the door for me. And then the tricky thing being second or third generation once the doors open once you got that special treatment here, now your expectations are through the roof. I wasn’t ready for those expectations, slow learner all that." (H/T Inside The Ropes)
From Dashing to Stardust, from undesirable to undeniable, @CodyRhodes finally elimates @Gunther_AUT & the first step on the path to reclaim his destiny starts now🙌#RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/q6dOKZM0YV

Cody Rhodes returned to his old hunting ground last year after proving himself all over the world. He has been treated like a megastar since his arrival and has not been pinned yet. He will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

