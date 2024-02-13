19-year WWE veteran reacts after fans suggest tag team with The Rock

A 19-year WWE veteran recently took to social media to react after fans suggested him to tag with The Rock. The name in question is The Boogeyman.

The 59-year-old started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004 by participating in the company's reality television show, Tough Enough. He made his main roster debut in 2005, instantly becoming popular among fans because of his scary gimmick and catchphrase, "I'm The Boogeyman, and I'm comin' to getcha!". He is still under a Legends contract with WWE.

The Boogeyman recently took to Twitter to upload a comment from a fan who said he acted like The Rock sometimes and should team up with The Great One.

The Rock sent a message after slapping Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event

The Rock took to Instagram after he slapped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Kickoff for disrespecting his ancestors and The Bloodline.

The Great One wrote that the pro wrestling world had not been this excited about WrestleMania in decades. He further mentioned that The American Nightmare messed up by talking about his family.

"I was born into this crazy world, and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA, and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f***ing cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company, and most importantly - all our fans. Your hero [Rhodes] f***ed around, and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one. Road to WrestleMania begins…~ people’s champ," wrote The Rock.

Many fans believe The Rock might ruin Cody Rhodes' plans at WrestleMania 40 by helping Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

