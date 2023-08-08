Former WWE Champion The Miz potentially referenced an old incident involving The Young Bucks during a segment with LA Knight on Monday Night RAW.

The Megastar made a surprise appearance on the red brand despite being assigned to SmackDown. He won the inaugural Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal this past Saturday night in Detroit, which also involved The A-Lister.

On the fallout episode of RAW, The Miz cut a promo in the ring where he expressed his frustration with the lack of respect he's received from new stars. He complained about LA Knight and the battle royal.

Miz added that he's been in WWE for a long time, and he learned things the hard way during his early run in the company. He said that back then, people introduced themselves in the locker room, showed each other respect, and shook hands.

However, The Miz was unhappy that LA Knight never shook his hand. Several years ago, AEW wrestlers The Young Bucks got heat for not shaking Booker T's hands and leaning on his jacket during a WWE tryout that they attended. The A-Lister could've been referencing the incident in his promo.

After Miz and Knight went back and forth on the mic, things got physical. The former world champion tried to hit The Megastar with a Skull Crushing Finale, but the latter countered it into the BFT.

