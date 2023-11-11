2-time WWE Champion returning to the company after 9 years of absence is unlikely to happen, believes Vince Russo

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes CM Punk will not return to WWE following his AEW firing.

The Best in the World's stint with the Stamford-based company ended in 2014 when he was released from his contract after walking out ahead of a Monday Night RAW episode. After nearly seven years of retirement, Punk returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. However, his AEW run ended earlier this year when he was fired due to being involved in a backstage altercation.

Since leaving Tony Khan's promotion, rumors have suggested Punk could return to WWE. Many speculate that he would make his long-awaited comeback at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

Speaking on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Russo addressed these rumors, disclosing that he believes Punk will not return to the Stamford-based company.

"[I think that'd be a big power move by WWE whether it works out or not.] I think it would be too, bro, but I just don't see. Bro listen, number one: I think there's too much bad blood and wrestlers never forget, never forget," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"But number two, bro: no matter how bad the product is, with their Saudi Arabia deal, with the streaming service deals, bro, they're making money hand over fist. That's why they don't give a sh*t about the show. They don't give a sh*t about the show. As long as they're making the money they're making, bro, they know they could put out a subpar product and it'll be good enough. But with that being said, I don't think they need him. They're just making so much money now, why would they bring what they think..." [56:00 - 56:49]

WWE legend doesn't rule out CM Punk's return

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning to the Stamford-based company. The current NXT color commentator did not rule it out.

Booker pointed out that almost everyone who left WWE returned at one point, even those who were not on good terms with the company.

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson," he said.

