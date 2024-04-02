2-time WWE Champion sends a message to Seth Rollins and CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has sent a message directed at both CM Punk and Seth Rollins during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

With only five days remaining until WrestleMania 40, WWE aired a video package featuring Drew McIntyre ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. In the vignette, McIntyre delivered a eulogy, dismissing CM Punk as an "out of shape has-been" before turning his attention to Seth Rollins, referring to him as "Cringelord."

He later took to Twitter, sharing a clip from the show and commenting on the events. The two-time WWE Champion expressed condolences for Rollins' reign of world title and CM Punk's aspirations of headlining WrestleMania.

"RIP Seth Rollins’ title run. RIP CM Punk’s #WrestleMania dreams," Drew McIntyre wrote.

Despite his current injury, CM Punk is set to appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All as he announced last week that he will serve as the special guest commentator for the title match between McIntyre and Rollins.

With all three superstars harboring animosity towards each other, anticipation is high for potential chaos during the match. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious and walk out of Philadelphia a World Heavyweight Champion.

