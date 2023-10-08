"2024" - WWE Universe fears former Universal Champion could leave after a 10-year stint to join Edge in AEW

Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW arrival has ignited a fan-driven war between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. The two companies will be on a collision course next week when NXT and Dynamite go head-to-head on Tuesday.

On top of that, there have been some rumblings about Jade Cargill showing up at Fastlane tonight. It's evident that WWE's loss is AEW's gain and vice versa.

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year, especially for wrestlers whose contracts are likely to run out. Chief among them is Kevin Owens, who re-signed a lucrative deal with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

Some fans on Twitter think Owens could join The Rated-R Superstar in AEW next year after learning they never got to witness a full-fledged rivalry between the two men. Kevin Owens and Edge crossed each other's paths only once during a house show in 2021.

The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Prizefighter in a steel cage match that night. Surprisingly, WWE never pulled the trigger on a feud between the two Canadians on television.

Kevin Owens opened up about facing Edge in WWE

Kevin Owens vs. Edge at MSG was a last-minute decision after WWE pulled several wrestlers from the house show owing to COVID-19.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former Universal Champion recalled the moment he found out he'd be facing Adam Copeland:

"Man, that was awesome. We had two days' notice. I found out on Christmas eve that it going to happen. That was a real thrill. We've been talking about wrestling each other for so long since he came back. Who knows if we'll get to do it again. I certainly hope we get to do it again, but even if we don't, the main event of MSG in a cage, we rocked it. It was a lot of fun. Great times and something I'll look back on very fondly for a very long time for sure," Owens said.

Now that the two men are working under different corporate umbrellas, it is unlikely that a match between the two will happen anytime soon. But should Kevin Owens leave WWE following his contract expiry, fans could expect to see him face The Rated-R Superstar in AEW.

Do you want to see Kevin Owens leave WWE for AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

