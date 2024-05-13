22-year-old star teases WWE arrival after signing her contract over a year ago

A young star has teased her WWE arrival on social media. She signed her contract over a year ago.

Peyton Prussian signed a Next in Line (NIL) deal with the Stamford-based promotion in January last year, making her the first female wrestler to sign such a deal. Shortly after signing with WWE, she turned heads when she changed her name under her social media handle to Kendal Grey.

Since then, she has competed on NXT Lvl Up during live events, but she has yet to make her full debut on NXT. However, that might change soon. Peyton Prussian recently took to X social media to tease that she might soon make her debut in NXT.

The 22-year-old even issued a warning to the women's locker room, but she didn't specify when she would make her debut.

"The NXT’s women’s locker room better watch out… I’m coming for it all…"

How did Peyton Prussin get noticed by WWE?

Peyton Prussin was spotted by fellow WWE star Julius Creed. Julius is a former NXT Tag Team Champion who is now part of the main roster. Like Prussin, Julius is a former amateur wrestler from Duke University.

After spotting Prussin's talent, he reached out to her to see if she would be interested in giving professional wrestling a try. She was then flown in during SummerSlam week to have her tryout. Julius Creed even said that she has the "it" factor.

“I’m looking at the people (WWE is) signing and they’re signing a lot of really good talent and I feel like the wrestling community has more to give,” Kasper said. “I’ve seen her wrestle several times and this girl just has that ‘it’ factor. When she walks in a room or walks in an airport you’re like, ‘I don’t know who this is but I know she’s somebody.’” [H/T Flowrestling]

She managed to impress the trainers during her tryout and earned herself an NIL deal with the company.

