26-year-old RAW Superstar is ready for Roman Reigns after making in-ring debut this week, say WWE fans

The WWE Universe was left impressed with Maxxine Dupri's impressive in-ring debut on RAW earlier this week, and a fan has suggested that she is ready for Roman Reigns.

Maxxine recently joined The Alpha Academy, finding new allies in Chad Gable and Otis. The trio is feuding with The Viking Raiders on RAW, and their rivalry has seen the 26-year-old and Valhalla often take matters into their own hands.

The six superstars locked horns on RAW this week, setting up Maxxine's impressive in-ring debut on the red brand. Fans reacted positively to her match, and she did well as the most over superstar in the bout. In the end, Maxxine pinned Valhalla to seal the victory for The Alpha Academy.

A Reddit user shared a video capturing Maxxine Dupri entering the match after the tag, her skills, and the crowd's reaction to her on RAW. One of the most interesting comments on the thread noted that she should be given the Universal Championship, as she is ready to take on Roman Reigns.

Soon, others joined in on the joke and claimed The Tribal Chief was not ready to face Maxxine Dupri. Others mentioned Reigns and Brock Lesnar being scared of Maxxine and Kairi Sane. In case you didn't know, a photoshopped picture of Brock Lesnar facing Sane went viral earlier this year.

Fans enjoyed the notion of the two female superstars scaring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the roster. Below is the thread of the best reactions to Maxxine Dupri's in-ring debut on this week's RAW:

Maxxine also hailed herself as undefeated in a backstage interview after WWE RAW went off the air. However, Otis and Gable hijacked the segment by pouring a bucket of water on Maxxine to celebrate her big win on the red brand.

Roman Reigns set to be on trial this week on WWE SmackDown

The Usos have confirmed that they will put Roman Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court later this week on WWE SmackDown. Reigns last appeared at Money in the Bank, where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in a tag team match.

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The two teams delivered a thrilling match in the first bout of Bloodline Civil War, accounting for a memorable main event. In the end, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns, being the first superstar to do so in over three years.

Jey Uso has earned the right to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the future, and many are hoping to see this title match booked for SummerSlam. And it could all start on WWE SmackDown this week when Reigns faces a jury for his past crimes against his family members in the name of leading The Bloodline.

