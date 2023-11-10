27-year-old star does not work for WWE anymore, claims Roxanne Perez

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has surprisingly announced in an Instagram comment that a 27-year-old star isn't working for the promotion anymore.

Alexis Lete is a volleyball player, model, and a pro-wrestler. In March 2022, she attended a three-day tryout during WrestleMania 38 weekend, along with 44 other college athletes.

Lete reported to the Performance Center in August 2022. A pro-wrestling page recently shared a video that shows Lete training in the ring. The post surprisingly received a comment from Roxanne Perez, who revealed that Lete doesn't work for the promotion anymore. Judging by her tone, she doesn't seem too torn up over the fact that Lete isn't with WWE anymore.

Roxanne's comment revealing that Lete isn't with WWE anymore

Roxanne is still going strong on WWE NXT

Perez has been with WWE for over a year now. She was signed to NXT in March 2022. Perez has done incredibly well for herself in a short span of time. Her biggest win came on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT, where she defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

While chatting with Corey Graves on his "After The Bell" podcast, she had the following to say about her big win:

"I'm sure everybody saw as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears, and they were real tears. I think just like all of the trials and tribulations and like, everything that I went through since I was 13 years old to get to this moment, just like started replaying in my head. I just thought, wow, like, all of those moments, like even the super bad moments were so worth it because in that moment, like winning the NXT Women's Championship, just becoming a champion, like that was my biggest dream since I was 10 years old." (H/T Wrestling News)

One wonders what could have potentially happened between Roxanne and Alexis Lete that seemingly caused a rift between them. Tete has yet to respond to Roxanne's comment yet, and it would be interesting to see what she has to say about the same.

