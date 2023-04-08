27-year-old WWE Superstar returns and wrestles for the first time in 2023

WWE had one of the biggest weeks in the world of sports entertainment, as the Hall of Fame 2023, Stand & Deliver, and WrestleMania Night One and Two took place in a span of four days at the beginning of this month. Following the monumental week, NXT Superstar Boa made his in-ring return for the first time in over a year.

In 2019, Boa competed in the NXT Breakout tournament but failed to make an impact. He later aligned himself with Xia Li and Tian Sha on the developmental brand for a long time. Last year, Boa wrestled Solo Siko in a No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere match and lost.

This week, the 27-year-old made his long-awaited return and wrestled for the first time on television since losing to Solo Sikoa. Unfortunately, Boa was unable to make a mark after his long hiatus as he lost to Dante Chen in a singles match at NXT Level Up.

It will be interesting to see what Boa does next on the developmental brand after his return to the company didn't go as planned.

The Schism could be interested in recruiting other WWE Superstars to their stable, including Boa

Last year, Ava Raine made her debut on the developmental brand and joined The Schism. She has been heavily featured on weekly television alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.

However, a recent report suggested that Fowler and Reid have requested their release and could be leaving WWE in the near future. The stable also took a massive L to Chase U at WWE Stand & Deliver 2023.

Last night, Ava Raine made an appearance on NXT Level Up during a match between Dante Chen and the returning Boa. In the end, Chen scored a victory over the returning superstar.

It looks like Raine has plans for Boa and Chen and could possibly invite either of them to join her stable. Boa has previous experience being in a stable alongside Xia Li and Tian Sha, so he could fit right in.

