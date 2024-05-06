28-year-old breaks silence following WWE release

A former WWE Superstar has commented on their release on social media and revealed that they are grateful for the time they got to spend in the company.

The promotion let go of nine stars earlier this week and Valentina Feroz, who is among them, broke her silence on social media. Feroz made her NXT television debut in 2020. Before her release, she had not competed in a match since her victory over Amari Miller on the December 5, 2023 edition of NXT Level Up.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram today to comment on being released by the company. She said she was thankful to everyone who helped in her journey and was grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Stamford-based promotion adding that she is looking forward to whatever comes next.

"While my time in WWE has come to an end, I recognize that this does not mark the end of my journey. The doors are open to the next chapter of my life, and I am eager to explore new horizons and challenges. I am grateful to all who have supported and followed my career thus far. You are the reason I continue to strive and believe in myself. I can’t wait to share with you what the future holds," she wrote.

You can read her entire message to the WWE Universe in the post below:

Bill Apter comments on former WWE Champion being released

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has commented on Jinder Mahal's surprising release from the company last month.

Jinder Mahal captured the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year but was let go by the company along with a few others on April 19, 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter noted that the company never really openly mentions Mahal's title reign and couldn't think of a reason the veteran was let go, besides budget cuts.

"Surprised. They haven't done anything with him. It's funny, when they talk about all the past WWE Champions, they rarely even mention him. He is one of the nicest guys. He looks good, he is a good worker, so I don't know, budget cuts!" said Apter. [From 01:30 onwards]

Drew McIntyre was let go by the promotion in 2014 and recently signed a new deal with the company. It will be interesting to see if any of the released stars can follow in The Scottish Warrior's footsteps and return to the company in the future.