28-year-old superstar could dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, according to WWE Universe

Charlotte Flair delivered one of the biggest shocks of 2022 when she returned to SmackDown and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, fans think Liv Morgan could win the upcoming Royal Rumble match and dethrone The Queen at WrestleMania 39.

By the end of 2022, Charlotte Flair had made a stunning return to the blue brand and surprised the wrestling world as she once again claimed the top spot on the roster by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During The Queen's absence, Liv Morgan rose to the occasion and defeated Ronda Rousey twice as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship and made a successful defense against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Last night, Liv Morgan announced that she would enter the Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE Universe is excited about the event and wants to see Morgan win and challenge The Queen for the title at WrestleMania 39:

announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania! https://t.co/hm3kCc0Ilt

trey soule @treysoule96 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I honestly won’t mind a rumble win for liv plus it would be a great redemption story for her because I think we might see her vs Charlotte at wrestlemania because it looks like ronda is about to go on a tag run with shayna @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I honestly won’t mind a rumble win for liv plus it would be a great redemption story for her because I think we might see her vs Charlotte at wrestlemania because it looks like ronda is about to go on a tag run with shayna

Billy Burleson @BillyBurleson8 @WWE .. side note.. liv is a star without a title.. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Agreed wwe .. do this .. liv starts at 1 .. let her go all the way to the end ... there is a story here.. Charlotte changed liv .. let's go wwe ..... side note.. liv is a star without a title.. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Agreed wwe .. do this .. liv starts at 1 .. let her go all the way to the end ... there is a story here.. Charlotte changed liv .. let's go wwe ... 😈😈👀💯.. side note.. liv is a star without a title.. https://t.co/cR43CFAuQS

Survivor @_FitSurvivor @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Ya know Liv Morgan has yet to beat Charlotte Flair so if she wins the Rumble and goes after Charlotte that'll make a great storyline of Morgan being an underdog and trying to beat one of the women she has yet to defeat. Ngl I hope she wins now @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Ya know Liv Morgan has yet to beat Charlotte Flair so if she wins the Rumble and goes after Charlotte that'll make a great storyline of Morgan being an underdog and trying to beat one of the women she has yet to defeat. Ngl I hope she wins now

Don @gamebols @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv Morgan, 2023 Royal Rumble winner! You heard it here first, ladies and gentlemen. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv Morgan, 2023 Royal Rumble winner! You heard it here first, ladies and gentlemen.

In 2020, the two stars had their last encounter. It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan can get a victory over The Queen and reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair made her first title defense against Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Charlotte Flair ruled the SmackDown Women's division before the arrival of Ronda Rousey. Later, the two stars began feuding with each other and the Rowdy one took the title away from The Queen.

On the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, Flair made her return to the company and quickly dethroned the Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last night, Flair addressed the audience after her victory over The Arm Collector. Unfortunately, she was interrupted by Sonya Deville, who challenged her for the title.

The Queen accepted Deville's challenge and the two settled their differences inside the squared circle for the title. In the end, Flair hit Deville with a Spear and made her tap out to Figure 8 to win the contest.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan vs Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

