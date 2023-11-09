28-year-old vows to become "the face of WWE" after major win at Crown Jewel

A 28-year-old superstar believes they are ready to take over WWE after a major victory at Crown Jewel this past Saturday night.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is in the books, and it was a very eventful show. There were several marquee matches, but only one title changed hands. Rey Mysterio put the United States Championship on the line against Logan Paul, but the match had a controversial finish.

Latino World Order's Santos Escobar made his way ringside but left something behind on the ring apron. Paul discovered that they were brass knuckles, and he blasted Myserio in the face with them to become the new United States Champion.

In an interview with Daily Mail shortly after winning the title at Crown Jewel, the popular YouTuber disclosed that winning the United States Championship was one of the biggest accomplishments of his life.

"This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best and I've got to keep working really hard. Something is so appetizing about the idea of doing the best I can in this industry and I know the best I can is to become the face of the WWE, is to become the undisputed universal champion," said Paul. [H/T: DailyMail]

Logan Paul doesn't want to stay humble in WWE

Logan Paul noted that it is much more fun to be arrogant than to be humble after capturing his first championship in WWE.

During his interview with Daily Mail, Logan Paul was still in shock about winning the title but claimed that it was far more entertaining to be boastful than to be humble. The United States Champion added that the belt is never leaving his side.

"It's crazy. I really don't know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn't really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off and next thing I know I'm fighting Rey Mysterio for the US championship and I won it. It feels amazing. I'm shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side," he said. [H/T: Daily Mail]

Logan Paul has already proven to be a natural in the ring and could be in store for a lengthy reign as champion. It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul's first title defense will be against in the weeks ahead.

