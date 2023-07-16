28-year-old WWE star reacts after a road in Boston is closed down following her heroic act

WWE may be full of superstars who are heroes on the screen, but some of the stars in the company are heroes in real life as well. 28-year-old Megan Morant is the perfect example of such a hero. The star has now reacted to a road in Boston shutting down after she donated a kidney.

The announcer has been a part of the company for a while now and is featured on her own superstar page on the website. But it was in real life that she recently became a hero. The WWE announcer recently donated her kidney to the National Kidney Registry's joint donor program. As her blood type was not matched with her former boss' wife, Morant's donation means that the registry will provide her former boss' wife with a kidney that matches her.

Multiple stars have since reacted to her gesture.

Due to the organ transplant, Boston's Ted Williams Tunnel closed down during the morning commute to ensure the kidney reached the recipient in time. Morant, who is currently recovering after the procedure, commented on the situation on Twitter, where she apologized for the traffic and also posted a few pictures of her current status.

"Sorry about the traffic, Boston 🤣🙏💚 #DonateLife #KidneyDonor."

WWE announcer Megan Morant provided an update earlier about her status following the surgery

After the surgery, the WWE star also provided an update about how she was feeling. She thanked everyone for their wishes and said that she would be going on a walk soon.

"Good morning everyone, this is a little weird for me but I just wanted to come on here and thank you all for the prayers, and for the support. I am in Massachusetts, I am staying with my indirect recipient, Margaret. And honestly, I feel awesome. I'm having some coffee and I'm going to go on a walk soon. But I'm just overwhelmed with the amount of messages I got from all of you, and the people that I met on the transplant floor at Mass General," she said.

We at Sportskeeda wish Megan Morant a swift recovery from her procedure.