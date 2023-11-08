29-year-old reacts to signing an official contract on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has reacted on social media to signing an official contract last night on RAW.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) answered an Open Challenge last week on the red brand to make their debut on the main roster. Brutus and Julius Creed accepted the Open Challenge from Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy and battled the duo in a tag team match last Monday night.

Brutus and Julius Creed picked up the upset win and then went on to defeat Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza the following night on NXT. Last night on RAW, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile signed an official main roster contract with the promotion during a backstage segment. Brutus and Julius Creed picked up a victory over DIY last night on WWE RAW as well.

Julius Creed took to social media today to celebrate his new contract with the company. The rising star shared a throwback photo, along with an image of his new contract, as seen in his post below.

Ivy Nile sends heartfelt message after making debut on WWE RAW

Ivy Nile has shared a message to fans following her debut match last night on RAW.

Nile competed in the Women's Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley's next opponent. She teamed up with Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez to send Nia Jax over the top rope. However, Jax was furious and ripped Nile off the ring apron to eliminate her from the match. Zoey Stark went on to win the Battle Royal and will battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series on November 25.

The 31-year-old superstar took to social media today to send a message to fans following her in-ring debut on RAW. Several superstars have sent supportive messages to Nile following her debut last night on the red brand.

"I definitely felt the love on my #WWERaw debut last night, thank you everyone!! can’t wait to see what’s next 😈," she posted.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently stated that WWE is very high on Julius Creed and views him as a potential singles star down the line. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile moving forward.

