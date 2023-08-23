29-year-old star retains world title in a brutal match on WWE show

Carmelo Hayes defended his coveted NXT Championship against Wes Lee at WWE NXT Heatwave this week.

Lee earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Dijak in a Number One Contender's match last week. In the main event of the show, he and Hayes had a contract signing segment to make their match official.

Lee has been NXT Tag Team and North American Champion, but he's never held the NXT Title in WWE before. He had the chance to win it at Heatwave this week. During the bout, Carmelo hit him with a clothesline and a superkick for a two-count.

The Kardiac Kid fought back and took out Melo with a Meteora for a two-count as well. The former then went for a package bomb and a senton and got another nearfall.

Wes Lee went for the Cardiac Kick, but the champion caught him and hit him, and performed a cutter. Melo stood on the apron and hit a fadeaway DDT onto Lee, who was at ringside, through the announce table. Back in the ring, Wes successfully hit the Cardiac Kick, but Carmelo Hayes rolled out of the ring.

The Kardiac Kid tried to dive onto Melo through the middle rope, but he crashed into the barricade head-first. After the challenger got back into the ring, Hayes hit him with Nothin But Net to win the match and retain the title.

