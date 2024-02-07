Soon-to-be free agent is delaying blockbuster WWE signing because of a recent firing

There are many names that WWE fans want to see signed to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, especially some of the best wrestlers in the world. A soon-to-be free agent is reportedly delaying an inevitable signing due to a recent firing.

The star in question is the 29-year-old Giulia, who is set to be a free agent by the end of March. She currently competes for World Wonder Ring Stardom, a promotion that has signed some of the best female wrestlers in the world. Even Triple H was asked about the rumors of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut having a major interest in signing Giulia.

Given that the Giulia rumors keep emerging, Dave Meltzer addressed it on the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, stating that Stardom founder Rossy Ogawa's shocking firing recently will result in a delay in Giulia's inevitable signing to the Stamford-based company. The veteran wrestling journalist stated that she would be headed for the United States of America only after helping get Rossy Ogawa's new promotion up and running:

"When WWE was interested in her, she basically gave her word she would help him start out and that's what she's going to do. She's actually postponing her WWE debut because she had given her word." [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for Giulia remains to be seen.

Rumored WWE signing Giulia shared an update on her health last month

Fightful Select had reported that Giulia was a "priority acquisition" for WWE and that she was expected to join the Performance Center soon, with plans for her to go to NXT unless she proved she did not need it.

It was also reported that she would be taking some time off to learn English. She is of Italian and Japanese descent.

In a tweet last month, Giulia revealed that she had muscle pain but was ready to keep going. Here is what she wrote in Japanese translated to English:

"My whole body has muscle pain! Ready! #stardom #njpwSTRONG"

It will be interesting to see when the 29-year-old star officially signs with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

