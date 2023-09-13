29-year-old WWE star set for major title match amid rumours of potential Gunther reunion

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov recently picked up a crucial win against Wes Lee during the latest episode of NXT.

During last week's episode, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes said that he had talked with Shawn Michaels to determine the former's next challenger. He announced that Dragunov and Lee would be competing in a number one contender's match this week, with the winner heading to NXT No Mercy, to face Hayes for the coveted championship.

In the opening match of the night, Dragunov and the former NXT North American champion had a steady back and forth start, as both men looked to gain an advantage over the other. In the closing stages of the match, Lee looked to execute his finisher but Dragunov was able to counter it. Lee, however, turned the counter into a modified DDT. Dragunov then hit the falling forearm smash for a near fall. However, another forearm rocked Lee from behind, as Dragunov was able to secure the important win.

In the aftermath of the match, Hayes made his way out, as the two men had an intense staredown. Dragunov is set for a huge championship match despite the recent rumours of him potentially joining Gunther on WWE's main roster.

NXT No Mercy is set to take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on 30th September.

