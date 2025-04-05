3-Time World Champion slams WWE for turning John Cena-Cody Rhodes storyline into "s**t" (Exclusive)

Three-Time World Champion EC3 isn't fond of how WWE handled the John Cena-Cody Rhodes storyline, especially with the former's heel turn. He had some harsh words to say about it.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Three-Time World Champion EC3 was joined by host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE head writer Vince Russo. They primarily discussed WWE's execution of John Cena's heel turn.

EC3 said that it was an easy story to tell but criticized WWE for turning it into "s**t".

"The problem is that they didn't need to. Cool big moment, let's go. I was looking at the story and I was like, 'This is gold! This is easy, this is simple, this is compelling'. Now I'm like, 'this is s**t'" [From 8:30 - 8:47]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo explained one of the reasons why WWE is struggling to tell the John Cena-Cody Rhodes story

Vince Russo had a simple explanation for what he perceives to be a lackluster build-up to the main event of WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

According to Russo, on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE is too busy creating content for too many different people. In short, their fingers are in too many pies.

"They are creating so much content for so many different masters, there's no time to focus. They don't have time to have these conversations, there's no time to focus on anything, that's the problem, man." [From 6:54 - 7:08]

There has been widespread criticism online of the overall build-up to WrestleMania 41, as it has been compared to WrestleMania 39 and 40, both of which turned into blockbuster events.

When one looks at the incredible number of events that WWE has put forth for WrestleMania weekend, it does seem like they're stretched thin. The two nights in Las Vegas will be a defining one for WWE, especially if John Cena wins his 17th World Championship.

