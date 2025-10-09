3-time WWE Hall of Famer is "bitter" about Hulk Hogan, says veteran after recent comments (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently made some rather surprising comments targetted at Hulk Hogan, which took fans unawares due to its hostility. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, these comments could have been the result of underlying bitterness.

The Hall of Famer being talked about is Bret Hart, who is known for being unfiltered and outspoken with his opinions. He recently claimed that Hogan was a selfish star, who did not make any effort to put over younger talent. Considering Hogan passed away only recently, these claims were not taken to kindly by many.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter had the following to say about the WWE veteran's claims:

"Bret Hart is that excellent, excellence of execution right? Hulk Hogan is the excellence of showmanship. So for them to, for Bret to butt heads with Hogan's showmanship reputation, Hogan protected himself. Of course he protected himself, definately. And Bret, you know, knew it, if this was true, and he is bitter about it because he was from a different school of pro-wrestling than Hulk Hogan was if you understand what I mean."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the matter

According to Teddy Long, Bret's words could mean that he knew more than others about Hulk Hogan's behaviour backstage.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Bret may know something, you know, more devastating than you and I may know. You know what I mean? It might be eating him, you know what I mean, to talk about it. Bret Hart is a guy that can speak about things and there's no retribution."

For now, it remains to be seen whether Bret Hart will add further comments to his statements.

