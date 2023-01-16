30-year old female star "would love to" work in WWE following Vince McMahon's return to the company

Vince McMahon has returned to WWE. Despite the allegations and negativity surrounding his return, wrestlers are still keen to join the company. One of them is NWA's female star Kamille.

Kamille made her NWA debut in October 2018 when she showed up at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show. She stopped Brandi Rhodes in her tracks and began accompanying Nick Aldis to the ring.

Her first match came almost 2 years later in May 2020 when she defeated Madi Maxx. At the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view, the 30-year old star defeated AEW's Serena Deeb to become the new NWA World Women's Champion, a title she still holds.

Kamille appeared on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast and was asked about the opportunity to work in the Stamford-based promotion. She said the following:

"Yeah, I think anybody that says no to that would be lying. Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees. They’re the top of the top, and so I think that anybody who takes their wrestling career seriously, they wanna end up -- even if it’s just for five years or something like that, just for the amount of time to prove that you’ve 'made it' and that all the work you’ve put in, all the hours of driving, all of the grind that no one sees has finally paid off. So, yeah, I would love to have that opportunity at some point." (h/t:Fightful)

Kamille wants to join WWE to showcase her skills on a larger scale

Kamille is undoubtedly a talented wrestler with a great look and gimmick. Fans have often felt that she could be destined for bigger things and the NWA women's champion is eager to get an opportunity to perform on a bigger stage:

"Even Billy, my boss, understands as well. NWA, although I freaking love working there, and I love all of my co-workers, the office, it’s great -- we aren't on that level yet, that's a fact," she said. "So, although I want to be there to help the company grow and get as big as possible, I still would love to have the opportunity one day to work for WWE and show people on a larger scale what I’m made of, what I can do."

Triple H has brought back the likes of Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Emma, Candice LeRae, Scarlett and Dakota Kai to bolster the WWE women's division. Kamille could be someone who finds her way into the company, despite Vince McMahon's return as executive chairman.

