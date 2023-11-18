30-year-old WWE Superstar will win Royal Rumble and challenge Seth Rollins, wrestling world believes

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 27, 2023. With the premium live event still over two months away, wrestling fans have already started guessing which superstar would win the Royal Rumble Match and secure an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Many fans believe that Solo Sikoa will win the thing and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In his last in-ring appearance, Solo Sikoa decimated John Cena in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel. He not only beat the Leader of Cenation but annihilated the 16-time World Champion with multiple Samoan Spikes and pinned him clean in the middle of the ring.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline was absent from last week's edition of SmackDown. He is advertised to make an appearance on tonight's episode of the Friday Night Show.

This star-like treatment received by The Street Champion has intrigued the WWE Universe about his future in the company. Many fans believe that Solo Sikoa might win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match and challenge former Shield member Seth Rollins for his title. Some fans took to Twitter to share their views regarding the same.

You can check out some of the Twitter posts below:

Only time will tell who wins the Royal Rumble Match. But considering how WWE has treated Solo Sikoa recently, it should not surprise fans if he goes on to win the thing. And with The Tribal Chief holding The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his stablemate would go for the other major championship.

Bully Ray shares his take on the Solo vs. Cena match from WWE Crown Jewel

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray opened up about his views on John Cena's brutal loss at the Saudi premium live event. The former Tag Team Champion claimed that the match helped everyone involved in it.

He stated that the win helped Solo Sikoa move forward in his career. He believes that John Cena also took something from the match, as the fans gave him a standing ovation after the fight.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation, thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us," he said.

