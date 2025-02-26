31-year-old star issues an update days after leaving WWE; Naomi, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest & others react

Several WWE stars such as Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Damian Priest reacted to a 31-year-old former champ's message following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. A bunch of talents were released earlier this month, while others were not signed new contracts, ending their time with the company.

One of those stars was Sonya Deville, who was not offered a new deal even though she has been with the company since 2015. Deville was also on regular television for weeks before her departure as part of The Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

In a post on her Instagram a few days ago, the former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote a lengthy message for her followers, recapping her last 10 days.

Several stars reacted and commented on her post, including Liv Morgan, Naomi, Damian Priest, and more. Morgan, Priest and many other wrestling personalities liked her post, while Naomi, Natalya, and former NXT star Zeda Zhang commented.

Here are the comments from the trio of stars:

Stars comment on Sonya Deville's post. (Photo: Instagram)

Here are some of the stars who reacted to the post:

WWE stars who like Sonya Deville's post. (Photo: Instagram)

One of Sonya Deville's latest ventures is her podcast called Unwrapped co-hosted with her wife Toni Cassanno. The very first episode discussed her departure from WWE.

Sonya Deville reveals details of her WWE departure

Speaking on her Unwrapped podcast, Sonya Deville explained that WWE's decision to not renew her contract was shocking. She revealed that they were in the middle of a negotiation and thought about meeting in the middle, but that wouldn't be the case:

"I got a phone call. We were in the middle of negotiations and so I thought the phone call was gonna be. … Yeah, middle ground that we met on, an agreement, a contract and it was, 'We are not renewing your contract.' So, for complete transparency, which this is really the first time I’m saying this, I was shocked. We were both shocked," Deville said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Deville is also unsure if she's going to continue her wrestling career or go on a different path. Nevertheless, she was thankful for her 10 years under the biggest wrestling company in the world.

