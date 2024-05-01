32-year-old WWE star claims she might not make it to Lyon ahead of Backlash

A 32-year-old WWE star recently took to social media to claim that she might not make it to Lyon, France, ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event. The star being referred to is Kayla Braxton.

Braxton joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 and debuted in the company's developmental brand, NXT, as a host and ring announcer. The star jumped ship to WWE's main roster in 2019 and is currently a backstage interviewer on Friday Night SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton recently took to X/Twitter to claim that she might miss her connecting flight from London to Lyon due to a flight delay. The 32-year-old also joked about flying the plane herself because she had watched the Top Gun movie, starring Tom Cruise, several times.

"Have currently been sitting on my stationary plane in LAX for over an hour. I’m 100% gonna miss my connection from London to Lyon. Apparently, we need 3 pilots to fly this bird and we only have 2. I’ve seen 'Top Gun' a dozen times. How hard can this be. Let me in the cockpit."

It remains to be seen if Kayla will make it to Lyon, France, in time for the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

WWE star Kayla Braxton said she wanted to be a part of The Judgment Day

At the start of this year, R-Truth tried to become a part of The Judgment Day and started selling merchandise of the fearsome faction, giving the members their "cut" of the sales.

Following this segment, Kayla Braxton took to X/Twitter to express her desire to join the heel faction. She mentioned that she could dig up her old Girl Scouts uniform and start selling the merchandise door to door.

"Da*n. I wanna join Judgement Day now. I can dig up my old Girl Scouts uniform and sell the t shirts door to door."

Kayla Braxton has not provided an update on her arrival in Lyon, France, as of this writing.